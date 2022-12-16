Nick Bosa drops legendary answer on what goes through mind chasing QBs

Bosa's great answer on what goes through his mind when chasing QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa is a man of very few words, which is why an answer he gave after the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was so perfect.

After recording another sack to give him 15.5 this season, Bosa was asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung what goes through his mind when pursuing opposing quarterbacks.

"Not much," Bosa told Hartung. "It's pretty much one thing, and that's run through the person in front of me."

Bosa took down Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith just over five minutes into the third quarter Thursday. The 49ers' star edge rusher easily beat Seattle left tackle Charles Cross and dropped Smith for an 11-yard loss.

When asked about Bosa on the Amazon Prime postgame show, 49ers tight end George Kittle had one word to sum up his teammate.

"Decent," Kittle said.

Bosa has equaled his career high in sacks, which he set last season, and now he has three more games this season to add to his total.

Considering how dominant he has been, Bosa has a ... decent shot at winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and there might not be much thinking required in the voters' decision.