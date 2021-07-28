Nick Bosa, Dee Ford participate in 49ers training camp drills

Shanahan hopeful watching Bosa, Ford participate in drills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just like 49ers fans, coach Kyle Shanahan is curious how his star pass rushers are progressing, even on Day 1 of training camp.

Neither Dee Ford or Nick Bosa participated in team drills, but they did finish the full amount of individual work with their position group. Both worked on the sleds and did agility drills without limitations.

Bosa, who is only wearing a light neoprene-type sleeve on his knee, appears to be at full health but the 49ers still are going to take it slow bringing the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year back into the fold.

Shanahan admitted he peeked over at the group while Bosa and Ford were working.

“A little bit, only a couple of times,” Shanahan said. “Nick takes care of himself better than anyone I’ve ever been around. The guy has a one-track mind and it’s awesome. We knew he’d come in great, now it’s just about how much time it has been since his injury.

“Moving and looking like the player he is, isn’t the issue. It’s just about building up the right way so when he gets out there with 22 people he can react and feel safe when he gets caught in an awkward position. We’re going to take our time with that and be smart.

Ford also looked like he was getting back to his old ways in drills, which he has missed for nearly a year. A

fter appearing in Week 1 of the 2020 season, the veteran pass rusher missed the remainder of the year dealing with a lingering neck and back injury.

Shanahan’s optimism for Ford to be available for the 2021 season is tempered. Ford has only appeared in 12 regular season games since arriving in Santa Clara two years ago. Ford also played only sparingly in the team’s playoff and Super Bowl run in 2019.

“I’ve seen the history and we’ve got to be smart with it,” Shanahan said. “It’s been a tough situation for us and him going through it, with the sensitivity of his injury. I try to never get too high or too low with it. If Dee Ford is healthy and can play, we all know how much he can help and how much he did when he was healthy in 2019.

“I keep my fingers crossed, but I sit there and I’m not going to hope or wish, I’m just going to go about my business and if things work out for him, it’s going to be a hell of a deal for him and a hell of a deal for the 49ers.”

