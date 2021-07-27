Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Jalen Hurd expected to pass 49ers physicals

Bosa, Ford, Hurd all expected to pass 49ers physicals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are heading into training camp with hopes of a healthier 2021 season.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan opened up their press conference Tuesday with positive updates on several players after a season riddled with injuries and disappointment. The 49ers plan to get back a few members that previously missed time, but a few will not be present at the start of camp.

Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) and Tarvarius Moore (Achilles) will both start out the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. There is a high likelihood that Jaquiski Tartt (toe) also could miss some time, but he had yet to complete his physical at the time of the press conference.

There is better news for the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa who appears to be back to full health, at least by the first glimpse from the general manager and head coach.

“Saw him yesterday,” Shanahan said. “Got to talk to him for about a half an hour and catch up. He feels good. Obviously we are going to ease him in. We are going to see him move a little bit for the first time in person tomorrow, but he looked great and felt a lot better having him back in the building.”

“The coolest thing with Nick is he is pretty good about documenting his workouts and sending them our way,” Lynch said. “Even though he hasn’t been here the whole time, you never have to question his work ethic. He has a special routine that he has developed.”

The 49ers braintrust's hopes for Dee Ford are a little more tempered. While the edge rusher did not have an additional procedure for his neck and back injury, they will be careful not to exacerbate the situation going forward.

“There was no additional procedure, I think that’s been the challenge with him, it’s been a moving target,” Lynch said. “That’s not abnormal when you’re dealing with the core of the body and the spine. We feel like we have a good handle on it now. He does. But I think it’s a cautiously optimistic approach, kind of wait and see.”

Shanahan also shared that he expects Jalen Hurd to pass his physical. The sizable wide receiver has yet to play a snap of regular-season football since being drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2019 draft after injuries have kept him sidelined.

The Baylor product tore his ACL during training camp in 2020 after being sidelined in his rookie season with a back injury. All three players will be on the field during the 49ers' first training camp practice on Wednesday, but will be restricted to individual work.

“We aren’t going to put them into team situations for a little bit, at least for this first block of days,” Shanahan said.

