Will Nick Bosa deal break the impasse between Chris Jones, Chiefs?

With the 49ers making defensive end Nick Bosa the highest paid defensive player in football on Wednesday, will that agreement break the impasse between the Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones?

It can't hurt.

With Bosa at $34 million per year in new money and $31.4 million in average value at signing, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's $31.67 million-per-year deal is no longer an aberration or an outlier. Two defensive players have crossed the $30 million annual threshold.

Jones is looking for $28 million per year over three years, from signing. Donald is getting $31.67 million per year over three years, from signing. Bosa is getting $31.4 million per year over six years, from signing.

While Jones, we're told, won't be increasing his request given the Bosa deal, the Bosa deal makes it easier for the Chiefs to justify blinking.

It's likely too late for it to matter for tomorrow night. The question becomes whether they can get him in the building and up to speed before the Week 2 trip to Jacksonville.