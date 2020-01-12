Nick Bosa: Crowd chanting my name was a “really cool moment”

There’s a scene near the end of Jerry Maguire that sees Cuba Gooding Jr.’s character Rod Tidwell milk an injury for a bit in order to make the crowd go wild when he ultimately gets to his feet.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa may not have been doing that after he sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win, but he seemed to enjoy the moment almost as much as Tidwell did more than 20 years ago. Bosa grabbed his abdomen after the play and stayed down as the crowd chanted his name.

“I was just trying to get my breath back initially, and they told me to stay down for a second,” Bosa said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Then I heard the chants. I had to get up then. It was a really cool moment, though.”

Bosa’s playoff debut fell right in line with everything else about a standout rookie season. He had six tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits to help fuel the 49ers’ 27-10 win and he’ll have a chance to build on that outing in next Sunday’s NFC title game.