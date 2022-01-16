The 49ers survived one Cowboys drive without Nick Bosa in the second half. They will have to do it the rest of the way now.

The 49ers ruled out the defensive end, announcing he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Bosa was injured with 1:15 remaining in the first half. Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins pulled down Bosa and Bosa’s helmet hit the leg of teammate D.J. Jones, who was trying to leap over the pile. Collins was penalized for holding.

Bosa finishes with three tackles and half a sack.

The Cowboys would have gone three-and-out on their opening possession of the second half if not for a roughing the punter penalty on Mark Nzeocha on fourth-and-20. The Cowboys gained another 30 yards before punting again.

Bryan Anger‘s punt hit the Jumbotron, forcing a do-over.

The 49ers, holding a 16-7 lead, now have punted the ball back to Dallas.

Nick Bosa out with a concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk