Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Green Bay

The 49ers on Friday announced defensive end Nick Bosa cleared concussion protocol. His ‘questionable’ status for Saturday’s divisional playoff game has been lifted and he’ll be available for San Francisco.

Bosa suffered a concussion late in the second quarter of the 49ers’ wild-card game vs. the Cowboys. He didn’t practice Tuesday, was limited Wednesday and got a full session in Thursday. The full practice to close the week was a good sign he’d be cleared. Friday’s announcement from the team made it official.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive end Jordan Willis (ankle) are still listed as ‘questionable.’

The 49ers also announced CB Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Dennard provides depth in the secondary and plays special teams. Nzeocha contributes on special teams as well.

