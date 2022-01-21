Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol for playoff game vs. Packers

49ers' Bosa clears concussion protocol for playoff game vs. GB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The 49ers' best pass rusher will be back for a game in which his presence will be needed.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was cleared Friday off the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol and will be available for the team's NFC playoff game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Bosa sustained the concussion in the second quarter of the 49ers' 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs when he collided with teammate D.J. Jones.

Big news for the 49ers: Defensive end Nick Bosa has officially cleared concussion protocol and is good to go for the #49ers against the Packers on Saturday night. Listed as "questionable" on Thursday, Bosa no longer has an injury designation. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 21, 2022

Bosa, the team's leader with 15.5 sacks during the regular season, returned to limited practice on Wednesday and was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report. The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa no longer has an injury designation.

The 49ers also announced the team activated linebacker Mark Nzeocha and cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad as standard elevations. The team elevated Nzeocha and Dennard last week, but Dennard was listed among the team's inactive players.

The 49ers expect to be near full strength for the 49ers' divisional-round game against the Packers. Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive end Jordan Willis (ankle) are listed as questionable for the game.

If Thomas is unable to play, the 49ers would decide between Dontae Johnson and Josh Norman for which player starts at cornerback opposite of Emmanuel Moseley.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast