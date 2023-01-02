Nick Bosa claims Raiders star Josh Jacobs 'no doubt' best RB he's faced

Bosa claims Raiders' Jacobs 'no doubt' best running back he's faced originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Not many NFL players can leave a lasting impression on 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs happens to be one of them.

After the 49ers’ nailbiting 37-34 overtime win Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, Bosa praised Jacobs and the Raiders’ efforts.

“A lot to get better on, but I think we needed this as a defense,” Bosa said. “That’s a really good team. Best running back I’ve played against in my career, no doubt about it. That dude’s a beast. And they have a lot of really talented players. ... The NFL will humble you 100 percent of the time.”

Jacobs rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries and caught four passes for 26 yards. Despite his Raiders’ 6-10 record and officially being eliminated from playoff contention, the 24-year-old is having an incredible fourth NFL season. He has rushed for a career-high 1,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and caught 51 passes for 395 yards in 16 games.

And he wasn't the only one who impressed Bosa on Sunday.

New Raiders QB1 Jarrett Stidham showed out in his first NFL start, completing 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Bosa applauded Stidham after the game, saying he "played good" in his first start.

The 49ers' defense has looked almost unstoppable this season, but sometimes it takes a good humbling to stay level-headed as the team eyes Super Bowl LVII.

