Nick Bosa claims he will be 'better' for 49ers in 2021 after injury

Bosa claims he will be 'better' for 49ers in 2021 post-injury

Nick Bosa has been hard at work since tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season at MetLife Stadium as the 49ers battled the lowly New York Jets.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick spoke with ESPN's Josina Anderson before a workout on Monday, and gave an encouraging yet cagey update on his recovery process.

I spoke w/ #49ers DL Nick Bosa (ACL) on the phone real quick before his workout in Ft Lauderdale, Florida today. Bosa says right now he still wants to lay low while he continues to rehab, but told me, “You’ll see my progress on the field next year. Tell them I’m gonna be better.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 23, 2021

Bosa hasn't spoken much publicly since the injury, but some videos have surfaced of his workouts as he prepares for the 2021 season, including this one from mid-January that should be reassuring for the Faithful.

Bosa put together an impressive rookie season to say the least in 2019, racking up 47 combined tackles, including nine sacks and adding two pass deflections. He also forced a fumble and finished with one interception.

The postseason was where Bosa truly shined. The rookie had four sacks over three playoff games, and had a famous strip-sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV, although it was recovered by the offense.

Pro Football Focus ranked Bosa's effort in Super Bowl LIV as among the most notable Super Bowl performances of the PFF era (2006-present).

The future is bright for Bosa, and it has to be a tremendous feeling for 49ers fans to hear so much confidence from the 23-year-old about his prospects for the 2021 season.

