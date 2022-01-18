Nick Bosa calls 49ers 'America's Team' after beating Cowboys

Bosa declares 49ers 'America's Team' after beating Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday, Nick Bosa believes there is a new "America's Team."

Bosa got off to a strong start early in what was a dominant performance from the 49ers' defensive line. However, Bosa exited the game in the second quarter with what ended up being diagnosed as a concussion.

The 49ers still ended up with 22 total pressures -- a season-high -- in a 23-17 victory over the Cowboys.

The victory was not without controversy, as Dallas' offense failed to get a final snap off in the final seconds that could have set quarterback Dak Prescott up for one last shot to the end zone. Prescott and Amari Cooper believe the officials are to blame, but the Cowboys did run a bizarre quarterback draw with no timeouts and fewer than 20 seconds remaining.

Kyle Shanahan sounded hopeful that Bosa would be healthy enough to go for the 49ers' next playoff test Saturday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“I didn't personally get a chance to talk to him. I talked to a number of guys who did and our trainers. You know how those go, but we're being pretty optimistic with it," Shanahan told reporters Monday. "I've seen that a few times and he seems like he's in a pretty good spot right now, but I’m not going to be the one who judges that.”

Sunday's win was the latest in a lengthy playoff rivalry, and perhaps we've seen the end of Dallas being considered "America's Team."

