Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and more news for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Brock Purdy update

How is Brock Purdy doing in his recovery from elbow surgery? Everything is on track right now. He has passed every test so far and the plan is on track to increase velocity and get him ready fro Week 1.

Nick Bosa holding in

Bosa, seeking a contract extension, is not holding out but he isn’t exactly participating. He showed up for mandatory minicamp but did not practice.

Deebo Samuel says he was out of shape in 2022

Samuel had only 632 yards in 2022 after gaining more than 1,400 in 2021.

He recently described his play as sluggish and admitted to being out of shape last season.

2 Niners preseason games on NFL Network

The NFL announced that 23 preseason games will be aired live. One of the Cardinals’ games will be on NFL Network.

The 49ers get two shown nationally.

Nick Bosa not No. 1-ranked edge defender

Bosa is coming off a season in which he was Defensive Player of the Year. However, he was ranked only third by PFF among edge defenders.

