Nick Bosa breaks down three monster sacks in 49ers' win over Dolphins

Nick Bosa was instrumental in helping the 49ers' defense stifle a volatile Miami Dolphins team led by Tua Tagovailoa in San Francisco's 33-17 win Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Bosa had three sacks and four quarterback hurries in an impressive showing. After the game, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke with the 25-year-old to break down each of his three sacks.

"I had been getting cut a ton by their backs and tight ends, so I was kind of getting used to playing it," Bosa told Breer in the latter's "Monday Morning Quarterback" column.

The sack occurred with 11 minutes left in the first half and with the ball on the 49ers' 17 on third-and-1.

"And whenever you put a running back on me, unless I get my knees taken out, I have a pretty good chance of getting through, and I was happy to have that one."

Regarding the second sack, which eventually resulted in the 49ers taking a 17-10 lead into halftime, Bosa says it was "D-line effort."

"One of our games that we run that we really like, and having Arik [Armstead] in there makes a huge difference," Bosa said. "They cleared it out for me, and I just wrapped around off the chip and ended up with a sack."

With Miami down 26-17, Bosa's final sack of the game effectively ended as the defensive end jostled the ball loose, leading Dre Greenlaw to scoop it up and score a touchdown of his own.

"It was the first play of the drive, and yeah, that was more of like a feel rush; it wasn't like a planned move," Bosa explained. "And I got in there and I honestly thought -- I found out it was Samson [Ebukam] -- I thought somebody else knocked the ball out.

"But it was me."

At the end of the night, Bosa had compiled 14.5 sacks, which leads the NFL, despite the defensive ace missing a game. Matt Judon of the New England Patriots is second behind Bosa with 13 sacks.

The 49ers' defensive anchor did admit that coach Kyle Shanahan threw some shade at Bosa and the rest of the defensive line's way, which paved the road for Bosa's three-sack night.

Bosa's big night further illustrates why he was awarded the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month award for November.

If Bosa can continue to be the defensive force he has been for the last five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, he will undoubtedly have new hardware at the end of the campaign.

