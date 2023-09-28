Nick Bosa: My body's fully adapted to football after holdout

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa didn't join the team for the preseason because he was looking for a contract extension that finally came just before the start of the regular season, so he's been using the last few weeks to fully return to football shape.

Bosa's percentage of defensive snaps has gone up since he played just over half the snaps in the opener and he said this week that he feels like his body has gotten to where it needs to be heading into this weekend's game against the Cardinals.

"I think getting through the Thursday for me was big," Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "Just getting thrown right into football, I was feeling it. But getting through that, being able to finish out Week Three, I think my body's fully adapted to football now, and it's going to be good from here."

Bosa had his first sack of the season in last Thursday's win over the Giants and the 49ers will be looking for a lot more of them now that Bosa feels back into the groove.