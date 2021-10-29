Nick Bosa believes 49ers missing leadership from injured stars

Bosa: 49ers missing more than playmaking from injured stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are missing more than the playmaking abilities of George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Trent Williams.

Nick Bosa believes that the team’s top stars on the offense provide leadership that could help the team bounce back from their four-game losing streak.

“I think Kittle out there with his vocal leadership and Raheem, I think was a really vocal leader,” Bosa said. “Trent is another vocal guy. So yeah, it does help to have some guys who are more vocal and will get on other guys about certain things.”

Kittle, who was placed on IR with a calf injury after the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, could look to return to practice next week. He was seen on a side field at Thursday’s practice doing some light running.

The All-Pro tight end registered 19 receptions on 28 targets for 227 yards in his four games, which still ranks him second in receiving yards behind only Deebo Samuel, who has caught 38 passes for 648 yards.

Williams, who anchors the offensive line, missed his second practice of the week with an ankle and elbow injury which puts his availability in doubt for the club’s Week 8 matchup in Chicago. The eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle is always seen at the opening of the tunnel at away games, ready to lead the team onto the field.

Bosa did clarify that it’s not a lack of motivation and leadership on the team that has kept them from chalking up a third win this season. What those players possess is an ability to keep the younger and less experienced players on the straight and narrow in game situations

“But we got to work with what we got,” Bosa said. “And we definitely have enough leaders out there that we should be able to do our jobs on offense and defense.”

The 49ers head to Chicago on Friday after practice to take on the 3-4 Bears. A win in the Windy City could help the team keep their postseason dreams alive.

