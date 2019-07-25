Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams agree to contracts with 49ers, Jets

The San Francisco 49ers and No. 2 overall draft pick Nick Bosa, and the New York Jets and No. 3 pick Quinnen Williams agreed to their rookie deals on Thursday, meaning all first-round picks are under contract as training camps get underway.

Shortly after news of Bosa and Williams signing, NFL Network reported that the 49ers also inked second-round pick Deebo Samuel, meaning all draft picks have been signed.

Bosa: Four years, $33.55 million

Under the parameters of the collective bargaining agreement, Bosa’s four-year pact is valued at $33.55 million.

The San Francisco 49ers and first-round draft pick Nick Bosa finalized his rookie contract on Thursday. (Getty Images)

There were rumors that Bosa might be a holdout like his older brother, Joey, was in 2016 with the Chargers, but with 49ers players reporting to training camp on Friday, he got it done in time.

Bosa’s salary for his rookie season will be $6.1 million.

San Francisco has the option of adding a fifth season to the contract.

Williams: Four years, $32.53 million

Williams, drafted one spot behind Bosa, is slotted to receive $32.53 million over four years, with the Jets holding a fifth-year option.

Via multiple reports, the Jets were haggling over the disbursement of Williams’ bonus money.

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini reported on Tuesday that Williams would like the entirety of his $21.7 million bonus paid in full in the first year, but New York wanted to defer part of it to Year 2.

One major point working against the Jets: in 2018, when they also had the No. 3 pick, that player, quarterback Sam Darnold, got the entirety of his $20.1 million bonus within 15 days of signing his deal.

