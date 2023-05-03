Nick Bosa’s ambidextrous play keeps the opposition guessing | You Pod To Win The Game
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Jori Epstein chats with San Francisco 49ers defense end Nick Bosa about how he’ll strive to improve his game after winning Defensive Player of the Year last season, what former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans brings to the Houston Texans as a head coach and how Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson might follow in Bosa’s footsteps. Plus, Nick is partnering with CELSIUS, the energy drink fueling Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday! Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.