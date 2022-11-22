The 49ers spent last week in Colorado Springs so that they could practice at a higher altitude in advance of Monday night’s game in Mexico City.

Estadio Azteca is 7,200 feet above sea level, which is higher than any NFL stadium and defensive end Nick Bosa called it “brutal” to play in the thin air after the 38-10 win over the Cardinals was in the books. Bosa, who had a sack and three quarterback hits, said that things got a bit easier as the game unfolded and that he was thankful that the 49ers opted to take the team to Colorado to prepare for the conditions.

“[49ers owner] John York got the game ball,” Bosa said, via David Brandt of the Associated Press. “For him to put us in that situation and spend the money you have to spend to do something like that is why the Niners are a winning franchise.”

The 49ers won’t have to deal with altitude issues when they face the Saints at home in Week 12 with a chance to stretch their winning streak to four games.

Nick Bosa: Altitude was brutal, thankful 49ers practiced in Colorado last week