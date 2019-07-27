Nick Bosa already further along than Solomon Thomas was as a rookie

SANTA CLARA – Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa has been cleared and will take part in training camp, beginning Saturday morning on the 49ers' practice field.

Bosa is not too far behind as he was still able to attend the team's offseason program, sit in meetings and watch practices while rehabbing a mild hamstring strain sustained on the first day of organized team activities. He is already much further along than defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was as a rookie just two years ago.

"Bosa got hurt the first day, so he wasn't able to do the practice, but at least he was around here," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's more ahead of guys like Solomon, who couldn't even sit and be in our meetings."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NFL changed a rule last year that allows all rookies to participate in the entire offseason program. Two years ago, players from colleges on the quarters system – such as Ohio State and Stanford -- had to sit out the offseason program until their schools completed all classes.

"Solomon wasn't allowed to go to OTAs, neither was (Kendrick) Bourne, when they had the graduation thing with the NFL," Shanahan said. "You always want them to go to OTAs as a rookie, because you kind of throw a lot at them, but you don't judge guys in OTAs, especially rookies.

"They kind of just learn the playbook, they're around, they do a few things, they get away, they come back and it's their time to go."

Thomas' rookie contract was not completed until stretching drills on the first day of practice. He ran out to the practice field a few minutes late. There is no such drama with Bosa, who signed his four-year, $33.5 million contract with the 49ers on Thursday.

[RELATED: Nick Bosa's father 'thrilled' after son signs rookie 49ers contract]

Story continues

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, spent more than a month around his new teammates during the offseason program.

"He's got to do everything except rush the passer, and rushing the passer is something he's done his whole life," Shanahan said. "Now he's just got to get back in to practice, get used to going against NFL O-linemen and that stuff. I don't really consider him behind."

The 49ers' first practice of training camp begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

Nick Bosa already further along than Solomon Thomas was as a rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area