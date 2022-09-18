Nick Bosa addresses 49ers before games, won't top his Week 1 speech

Bosa addresses 49ers before games, won't top Week 1 speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite not being a 49ers team captain for the 2021 NFL season, edge rusher Nick Bosa held a vital role in the leadership department, giving a speech the day before each game.

The tradition has carried over to the 2022 NFL season, where Bosa is in his first year as a team captain and still has the role of giving a speech to the squad.

Having the role again for another season will allow the 24-year-old to improve on his speeches from last year, which admittedly weren't the best for him.

Although the 49ers' edge rusher has the rest of the season to deliver speeches that get the team's adrenaline going for the game, Bosa feels he'll never top the speech leading up to the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

"I just give the Saturday speeches after walk-throughs," Bosa said on Friday to reporters (h/t The Athletic's David Lombardi). "I was doing that all last year too. They weren't that great last year, but mine last week was pretty good, honestly."

"I planned [the speech last week], and I don't really have a plan this week," Bosa admitted. "I need to start thinking about it. But I don't think I'll top that one [from Week 1] maybe my entire career. It's just a nice stress that I don't need."

Bosa hopes his speech ahead of the 49ers' Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's results in the team securing their first win of the 2022 NFL season.

The 49ers are unhappy with how the game against the Bears played out; meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off an emotional win over their former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. As a result, it should make for a good NFC West matchup.

