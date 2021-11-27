Nick Bosa so accustomed to getting held, no longer notices penalty

Bosa 'doesn't realize' he's being held in heat of battle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa is such a threat off the edge, that sometimes opposing teams' only solution is to hold him.

Sometimes they get away with it, sometimes they don't.

The third-year defensive end has quickly established himself as one of the league's premier pass-rushers and has garnered quite a few double teams and holds from opposing offensive linemen.

This year alone, the holding penalties appear to be more frequent, whether they're called or not.

Bosa joined KNBR's "Murph & Mac" Tuesday, where he discussed those potential holding penalties and was asked if he feels like he's being held on every play.

"Yeah, man. I think pretty close (to it)," Bosa joked.

"I actually got a couple calls this past game, so I'm not going to complain anymore."

Bosa's main objective is simple, get after the quarterback. Going up against some of the biggest, strongest, most athletic athletes in the world, Bosa's task is already hard enough. When it comes to holding penalties, though, he sometimes doesn't even know he's being held because he's so laser-focused on getting after the quarterback.

"Honestly, I don't realize it's happening too much in the heat of battle," Bosa said. "Sometimes I do if it's like a jersey grab or something. But the chokeholds? I don't know, I guess I'm just used to being held so much that all I think about is fighting my way to the quarterback."

Bosa's father, John, believes his son is getting held more than some of the other pass rushers around the league.

"I don't think he's getting held like everybody else is getting held, but I'm very biased," John Bosa told KNBR's Papa & Lund on Tuesday. "So why don't I ask you, two guys, if you guys are refs and you see him in a rear-naked chokehold, is that a hold?"

Story continues

John Bosa, a former NFL defensive end himself and the father of both Nick and Joey, knows a thing or two about being a pass rusher at the highest level. He also knows that Nick has learned not to complain about non-calls on the field, something his older brother has done that resulted in a hefty fine earlier this year.

"He doesn't even really realize it, because he's so focused and trying to get through whatever that block is," Bosa said. "I honestly don't think he realizes how much it is going on. He also learned from his brother, because his brother complained openly and got fined by the NFL $28,000."

Bosa and the 49ers will face off against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium in what will be a huge game in deciding the NFC playoff picture.

Having allowed just 14 sacks of quarterback Kirk Cousins this season, the second-lowest total in the NFL, the Vikings' offensive line will be a formidable opponent for Bosa and other San Francisco pass rushers.

