Nick Bosa, 49ers teammates explain 'win-now' mentality entering 2020 season

All but four of the 49ers' primary starters from their Super Bowl team of last season are set to return to the club in 2020.

The 49ers might have surprised plenty of folks with their 13-3 season, NFC West championships and berth in the Super Bowl. But gone are the days of building.

The 49ers are built.

"Now we know we can do it, so it's a win-now mentality," defensive end Nick Bosa said during the State of the Franchise virtual event on 49ers.com.

"You never know how long you're going to have these types of guys together. Obviously, I was a rookie and I walked into an amazing situation. But when you look around the league, great teams come and go, so we need to win now. And I think that's the mentality we have."

The 2020 version of the 49ers includes 10 returning starters on defense and nine on offense.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the team MVP last season, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. NFL All-Decade left tackle Joe Staley retired. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. And the 49ers released right guard Mike Person.

"Having so many guys coming back as returning starters at key roles, that's going to be a huge advantage for us, and I think that we will for sure benefit from that," said linebacker Fred Warner.

Because of the continuity the 49ers maintained through the offseason, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said he believes he knows how the team will respond to the new challenges of trying to get back into Super Bowl contention this season.

"We're just a bunch of guys who play hard, who care about one another, who care about the game, who want to be successful and want to sacrifice for one another," Sherman said. "I think any time you bring that combination with the talent we have at all three levels of the defense, you're going to have a recipe for success.

"With the leadership and the talent we have coming back, we can be even better. We left some plays out there, myself included. We have some unfinished business."

After the cancellation of the NFL's offseason program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the lives of approximately 120,000 in the United States, the league is working toward the standard opening of training camp in late-July.

And that is when the journey is set to begin.

"Getting back to the Super Bowl is not handed to you at all," Warner said. "It's a very long process. It's a very long season. And so we have to make sure we're not thinking too far ahead. We use that experience to our advantage, but we know we have to grind even harder to get the outcome we want. We're excited. We're ready to get back in the building. And when we get that call, we'll be ready."

The 49ers' season ended in bitter disappointment when they blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the team's 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

There is only one way the 2020 season can be better for the organization.

"Just the run we made was unbelievable, but obviously one team ends the season happy," Bosa said. "And we obviously want some redemption and that's what our focus is going to be this offseason. I know I've been training and I know our team's been training really hard.

"We're itching to get back to work because nobody's really used to taking this long of a break before. Obviously, what's going on in the country is scary and we're just hoping it gets figured out, so we can get to it and get to work."

