How Nick Bosa, 49ers plan to make Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable

One reason Nick Bosa was named 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year was his nine sacks in the regular season and four more in the NFL playoffs.

Two of the 49ers pass rusher’s 13 total sacks that season were of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. To say the two know each other well is accurate. With this experience, Bosa and his fellow defensive linemen already have a plan to slow down the California native.

“We just want to get off to a good start and have him feel the pressure overall,” Bosa said on Thursday. “In 2019 obviously, we made him uncomfortable. If he’s comfortable, it’s going to be a long day for anybody.

“So we’re just trying to close the pocket on him and make him get off his normal routine, drop and then once you start taking him down you just want to make him pick himself up as many times as you can.”

One of the keys to stopping Rodgers will be not allowing him the time to find an open receiver, which has a keen ability to do. The return of Emmanuel Moseley to the 49ers' lineup on Sunday is looking more possible, which will help limit Rodgers' No. 1 target, Davante Adams. But the pressure is still on the defensive line disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm.

The last time Bosa and Rodgers met on the field was in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 19, 2020. After not being front of fans for an entire year and also rehabbing through the 2020 season, the Ohio State product is excited to be in front of a packed house at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.

“Definitely getting in front of Levi’s, and getting that atmosphere back it’s really exciting,” Bosa said. “Just excited to get the fans back into it, have a home game and hopefully get a win.”

Bosa already has three sacks through two games this season, and he is looking to add to that total on Sunday night.

