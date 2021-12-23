Nick Bosa, 49ers have opportunity vs. Titans' depleted offensive line

Bosa, 49ers have opportunity vs. Titans' depleted O-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An already depleted Tennessee Titans offensive line took another blow on Thursday morning, as tackle Kendall Lamm was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against the 49ers in Week 16.

Lamm joins three-time Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan and former All-Pro Roger Saffold on the shelf, giving Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defensive line an opportunity to wreak havoc on the Titans' offense in a crucial matchup with playoff implications.

Bosa has 15 sacks in 14 games (tied for third in NFL) and might be lining up across from Titans right tackle David Quessenberry on a regular basis Thursday night. Quessenberry has just a 60.2 pass-blocking grade per Pro Football Focus this season, and has allowed 11 sacks.

Arik Armstead and Arden Key also should have ample opportunity to get after Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill, as the Titans will be down to their third-best option at left tackle with Lewan and Lamm out.

Since Derrick Henry suffered his season-ending knee injury in Week 9, the Titans have relied more heavily on the passing game with Tannehill and star wideout Julio Jones. One positive note for Tennessee on the injury front is the expected return of young receiver A.J. Brown after a chest issue kept him out for the past three games.

The 49ers' struggles in the secondary might entice Tennessee to try and attack down the field, but if Bosa and Armstead can pressure Tannehill consistently, it will be much more difficult to throw down the field.

Both teams enter Week 16 with significant playoff implications on the line. The 49ers (8-6) sit No. 6 in the NFC playoff picture, but have three 7-7 teams just on their heels that will be rooting for a loss in Nashville on Thursday night.

Tennessee (9-5) can clinch an AFC South title with a win and an Indianapolis Colts loss in Arizona on Saturday.

A short week always makes for more variance, and with the lengthy injury lists for both teams coming in, Thursday night's game could go in a number of different directions.

One thing is for sure, Bosa will be hungry and coming after Tannehill on each and every play as he tries to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

