Nick Bosa: 49ers' Javon Kinlaw 'looks awesome,' excited to play alongside him

Bosa says Kinlaw 'looks awesome,' can't wait to play with him

SANTA CLARA — Nearly nine months removed from ACL reconstruction surgery on his right knee, 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is scheduled to take part in team drills on Saturday.

Kinlaw, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has rarely been without pain since coming to the NFL. He played 14 games as a rookie before undergoing season-ending surgery after appearing in four games last season.

Kinlaw has been working out daily at the 49ers’ team complex, and defensive end Nick Bosa notices a huge difference in a player he figures to be lining up alongside for nearly half of the team’s defensive snaps.

“He looks awesome,” Bosa said on Friday. “I think since he came in, he was laboring a little bit on that knee. It was a matter of time before he had to get it fixed. And I’m glad he’s feeling the best he’s felt. He’s got a good diet going. He’s got a good routine. I’m excited for him to take some reps.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

Bosa said he plans to switch sides during every practice period in training camp to prepare for the regular season, when he might move from side to side to best take advantage of matchups.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead prefers the left side. Bosa figures to be working alongside Kinlaw when he lines up to rush right-handed quarterbacks from the blindside.

Armstead is expected to miss most of training camp with a knee sprain. But he does not require surgery and should be ready in advance of the start of the regular season.

