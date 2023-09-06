Nick Bosa, 49ers agree to five-year, $170 million extension

One major holdout has come to an end.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa and the 49ers have agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension, according to multiple reports, making Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed.

The 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks last season to go with his 19 tackles for loss and 48 quarterback hits.

Bosa has been an impact player since the 49ers selected him at No. 2 overall in 2019, winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season as he helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. While he missed nearly all of 2020 due to injury, he returned in 2021 to play all 17 games and record 15.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 32 QB hits.

Now that Bosa has agreed to a deal, he is in a position to potentially play against Pittsburgh in San Francisco’s season opener.