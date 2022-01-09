The Chiefs acquired edge rusher Melvin Ingram from the Steelers at midseason for a sixth-round pick.

Ingram just made one of the best defensive plays of the season for Kansas City to perhaps save the team’s chances to at least keep the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

With the Broncos ahead 21-20 and facing second-and-2 on the Chiefs’ 9-yard line, Ingram darted into the backfield and hit running back Melvin Gordon just after he received a handoff from quarterback Drew Lock. Ingram’s hit jarred the ball loose and linebacker Nick Bolton picked it up and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

It was just the third fumble of the year for Gordon, but it was a heavily consequential one.

It was also Ingram’s first forded fumble of the season — and it came at the expense of his former Chargers teammate.

Up 26-21, Kansas City elected to go for two. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept the ball and ran it in himself for a successful conversion.

The Broncos’ ensuing drive stalled in the red zone, and head coach Vic Fangio elected to kick a field goal to make the score 28-24 with 4:41 left in the contest.

Nick Bolton takes Melvin Gordon fumble 86 yards for a touchdown, Chiefs lead 28-24 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk