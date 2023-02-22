Nick Bolton: My running back roots came in handy during my TD in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton joins "NFL Now" and said, My running back roots came in handy during my TD in Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton joins "NFL Now" and said, My running back roots came in handy during my TD in Super Bowl LVII.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down which new NFL coaches will have the biggest fantasy reverberations in the 2023 season.
A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
The moves save the Titans around $26.8 million in salary cap space.
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move. Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, [more]
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
With the 2023 NFL offseason ready to heat up, it's time to rank the top 32 quarterbacks in the league as free agency and the draft near. Who will be the face of the sport after Tom Brady's retirement?
Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2023, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.
Not everyone doubted the Chiefs this season, but here is who said they would fail.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been the focal point of trade conversations since the season ended and Louis Riddick is done with it.
Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Geno Smith are just some of the big names who might be tagged the next couple of weeks.
It looks like Daron Payne won't hit the free agent market, but there are several other intriguing defensive linemen that Ryan Poles can try to sign in free agency.
Colts team owner Jim Irsay said Philip Rivers had a lot of input into Shane Steichen being the team's new coach. Find out why.
The Chiefs quarterback is already back at work.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The Dolphins have an incredibly improved coaching staff and with McDaniel and Fangio, Miami is incredibly difficult to prepare to play
Tommy Fury won’t be satisfied to simply knock out Jake Paul in their pay-per-view fight Sunday.
Steph Curry gave an aspiring reporter a moment she'll never forget during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday.