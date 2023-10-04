Nick Bolton returns to Chiefs practice

One of the Chiefs' best defensive players is getting closer to returning to play.

Linebacker Nick Bolton returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He's missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

A second-round pick in 2021, Bolton has emerged as one of Kansas City’s key defenders, racking up 180 total tackles last season. He also had nine tackles for loss, six QB hits, and two interceptions in the regular season before taking a fumble return for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

So far in 2023, Bolton has 15 total tackles.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) also returned to practice as a limited participant.

Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) was the only player on Kansas City’s roster who did not practice.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin), defensive lineman George Karlaftis (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (toe), linebacker Drue Tranquil (wrist), and linebacker Jack Cochrane (calf) were all full participants.