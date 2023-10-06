Nick Bolton questionable for Sunday's game vs. Vikings

The Chiefs may get one of their key defenders back on the field this weekend.

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, linebacker Nick Bolton is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Bolton was a limited participant in all three practices this week.

After recording 180 total tackles last season, Bolton has 15 so far in two games this year.

The Chiefs are also listing defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) and offensive lineman Wanya Morris (hip) as questionable.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson, who has been sidelined by a shoulder issue, is off the injury report and expected to play.