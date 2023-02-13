Nick Bolton fumble return ties things up at 14

The first turnover of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII was a costly one for the Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lost the ball while trying to move the ball from one hand to another as he worked to evade pressure on a third down Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and there were no Eagles in sight, so Bolton scampered 36 yards for a touchdown.

Harrison Butker‘s extra point tied the score 14-14 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The Chiefs forced the Eagles into a third-and-long early in the drive, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to evade the rush long enough to find wide receiver Zach Pascal for a first down. Kenneth Gainwell ran twice to set up a shorter third down near midfield and the Eagles lined up for the same quarterback sneak that resulted in their first touchdown, but a false start pushed them into the fateful longer try.

