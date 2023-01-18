Nick Bjugstad with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Nick Bjugstad (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/17/2023
Nick Bjugstad (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/17/2023
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
The sale of the Commanders "will be over soon according to multiple sources speaking with NBC Sports Washington.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Bruce Arians supposedly was doing Todd Bowles a favor. As favors go, this one wasn’t very favorable. Arian, as the official story goes, decided to step down 17 days after Tom Brady‘s 40-day retirement, not at the direct or indirect behest of Brady but in order to do Todd Bowles a favor. “With the organization [more]
New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team's potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Here is the celebrity field list for this week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf.
The Vikings will have some hard decisions to make with the salary cap
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com HONOLULU -- On the first set of skills challenges during Polynesian Bowl practice week, USC five-star freshman wide receiver Zachariah Branch narrowly edged out Nebraska four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman in the fastest man competition.
Andy Murray thanked wife Kim for refusing to tell him his time was up during moments of self-doubt last year after scoring the big-time win he has been seeking since his hip operation.
Nick Foligno had a NSFW question for the referee after his second-period altercation with Travis Konecny and it made for a funny hot mic moment during Bruins vs. Flyers on Saturday.
A complicating factor in all of this is that Jackson doesn't have an agent. He really, really should have one.
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
Andrew Whitworth, who played in 168 games over 11 seasons for the Bengals, announced his retirement last March.