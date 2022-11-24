Nick Bjugstad with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Nick Bjugstad (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 11/23/2022
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the team prior to Monday's loss.
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Ronaldo is a free agent after being released by United.
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
Here is the latest buzz surrounding Yankees star Aaron Judge's free agency...
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Former Warriors star Chris Mullin shared the perspective he gained after overcoming alcohol abuse.
Per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede, Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
After Dana White called it "the worst shoulder injury in UFC history," Jiri Prochazka shed light himself on his UFC 282 withdrawal.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.