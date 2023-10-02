Nick Bellore out for Seahawks Monday due to birth of his child

The Seahawks will be down a captain for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The team announced on Monday afternoon that linebacker Nick Bellore has returned to Seattle and will not play in the game. Bellore headed back across country to be there for the birth of his child.

Bellore has been a mainstay of the Seattle special teams units for the last five seasons, so they'll have to shuffle some pieces around in the kicking game.

The Seahawks also announced that they have elevated wide receiver Cody Thompson and cornerback Lance Boykin from the practice squad. Thompson was on the 53-man roster for the first three games, but was waived to make space for linebacker Jon Rhattigan. Boykin has never played in a regular season game, but has a good shot to play on Monday due to injuries to Tre Brown, Artie Burns, and Coby Bryant.