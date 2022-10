Reuters Videos

STORY: More than 320 were injured after police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.Mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims. Later at night people burned candles in a vigil at a lion statue, the local club's symbol. “I was so grateful that I could get out of the stadium through the VIP gate, but I also saw many victims, it was unimaginable,” 30-year-old survivor Choirul Muslimin said.“I don't know how to express through words.” Hundreds also attended a candle-lit vigil in the capital Jakarta on Sunday night, carrying placards that read "Indonesian soccer in mourning" and "stop police brutality."