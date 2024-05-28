Are Nicholson & Slattery 'definite keepers' for Well? - your views

[BBC]

We asked for your views on who you would like to keep - and who you would be happy to wave goodbye to - at Motherwell.

Here's what some of you had to say...

Eric: Of those offered new contracts I'd like to see Sam Nicholson, Stephen O'Donnell and Bevis Mugabi sign. Callum Slattery and Matthew Connelly can go as far as I'm concerned.

Isaac: Nicholson and Slattery are definite keepers. O'Donnell too. He's been a great squad player this season and brings experience to the dressing room. I'd keep Mugabi as a squad player but wouldn't be too sad if he leaves.

David: Both O'Donnell and Mugabi can go, with O'Donnell now past his best and Mugabi being a liability as seen in the St Johnstone match. I would like us to go for Shamal George from Livingston as he looks an improvement on Liam Kelly. The rest I would give a one-year deal to see if there is any improvement. But maybe a change in the dugout is what is require.

Ally: If Theo Bair is sold, then someone like Simon Murray from Ross County would be ideal. Georgie Gent back would be a bonus.