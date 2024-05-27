Nicholls, Tulane to head to Oregon for NCAA baseball regionals

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament is set to begin, and competing are two local Louisiana universities coming off SLC championship wins.

Brackets were released and announced on ESPN on Monday, May 27. The Nicholls State University Colonels will be taking on the UC Irvine Anteaters while the Tulane University Green Wave will compete against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Colonels and Green Wave are headed to Corvallis, Oregon to start their first round of 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament regionals.

The Colonels took home their second Southland Conference Championship title on Saturday, May 25 after defeating McNeese State University,15-1.

The Green Wave defeated the Wichita State Shockers in the American Athletic Conference on Sunday, May 26, 11-10.

Other Louisiana teams heading to the tournament are Grambling State University, Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Louisiana Tech University.

The regional game will be played on Friday, May 31.

