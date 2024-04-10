Nicholls sweeps Texas A&M-Commerce in Southland Conference softball

Apr. 9—Texas A&M University-Commerce is still looking for its first win in Southland Conference softball after getting swept by Nicholls State in three games at Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Nicholls won 6-2, 4-2 and 8-0 as the Lions dropped to 7-36 for the season and 0-15 in conference play.

Nicholls improved to 22-17 overall and 9-3 in the Southland.

The Lions are to start a six-game homestand on Wednesday with a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday against North Texas. Scheduled game times are at 5 and 7 p.m. at the John Cain Family Softball Complex.

The Lions are to resume Southland Conference play on Friday with two games against McNeese on Friday and one on Saturday.

Nicholls pitcher Molly Yoo fired a two-hitter in the Colonels' 8-0 win. Tehya Pitts and Jenna Joyce, who is a freshman from Royse City, singled for A&M-Commerce's two hits.

Erin Krause and Mckenzie Champagne tripled for Nicholls and Claire Sisco, Reagan Heflin and Molly VandenBout doubled.

Kasey Kuyrkendall, a sophomore from Royse City, and Pitts scored for the Lions in the 4-2 loss. Stephanie Tapia doubled to drive in one run and Charli Anger singled for the other run.

Regan Heflin and Abby Andersen both pounded two hits for Nicholls.

Kuyrkendall and Pitts both singled and scored during the Lions' 6-2 loss. Champagne led the Colonels with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Reagan Helfin tallied two hits and two RBIs.