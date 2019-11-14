Nicholls St. beats Paul Quinn of the NAIA 81-66

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) -- Elvis Harvey Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Nicholls State beat Paul Quinn College of the NAIA 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Dexter McClanahan led with 18 points for the Colonels (2-1). D'Angelo Hunter added 16 points and seven rebounds and Andre Jones scored 14 points off the bench.

Nicholls State was up 40-29 at the break and led throughout the second half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Colonels had 14 steals which contributed to 19 turnovers by Paul Quinn. They outrebounded the Tigers 43-35.

Mateo Escheik led the Tigers with 29 points and five assists. Spencer McElway added 14 points and eight boards.

Nicholls State faces LSU on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25