Nicholls snaps 8-game skid against Central Arkansas, 34-14

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) -- Chase Fourcade and Julien Gums each accounted for a pair of touchdowns to help Nicholls cruise to a 34-14 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Nicholls (3-2, 2-0 Southland Conference) snapped an eight-game losing streak to Central Arkansas (3-2, 1-1).

Fourcade was 24-of-29 passing for 327 yards and a touchdown, and scored on a 1-yard run that capped a nine-play drive on the Colonels' opening series. Fourcade is now the seventh player in the Southland Conference to reach 10,000 career yards of total offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gums ran for 8-yard and 36-yard touchdowns in the second quarter that made it 20-0 at halftime.

Fourcade's 26-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Talley stretched the lead to 27-7. Kendall Bussey added an 8-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Breylin Smith tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lujuan Winningham for Central Arkansas. Smith connected with Kylan Robinson on a 44-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the game.