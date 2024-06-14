Nicholls’ Jacob Mayers reportedly enters the transfer portal

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — In the days following Mike Silva’s departure, Nicholls starting pitcher Jacob Mayers has entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by several sources including Kendall Rogers with D1Baseball.

Mike Silva left Nicholls to become the new head coach at Arkansas State after a three-year run in Thibodaux that saw 98 wins, a regular-season Southland Conference championship, back-to-back Southland Tournament titles, as well as back-to-back regional appearances.

Mayers had a big part to play in that success and his story is a good one.

Jacob Mayers was cut from his high school baseball team his freshman year and didn’t start pitching until his senior year at St. Amant.

Things you wouldn’t have believed when he caught the attention of the college baseball world in Nicholls’ matchup with Alabama in the 2023 Tuscaloosa Regional.

Mayers gave the Crimson Tide more than they bargained for, throwing 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts in what would be a 4-3 walk-off win for Alabama.

Still, the start capped off a phenomenal freshman campaign for Mayers who went 9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 75.2 innings of action.

Mayers was named the 2023 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and received several Freshman All-American accolades.

In 2024, Jacob Mayers struggled with walks (76) that would lead to a higher ERA (4.58) but he still managed a 4-1 record with 106 strikeouts in 70.2 innings.

When discussing Mayers’ arm talent with head coach Mike Silva during the regular season, Silva said “it’s elite stuff, right?”

“You’re talking about a kid that really didn’t have any expectations when he got here and the young man has worked really hard and he’s gotten better, but he has big aspirations. He expects a lot out of himself. I think all guys that are going to turn into great players do,” added Silva.

In two years at Nicholls, Mayers tallied 14 wins and just 2 losses in 31 starts with 211 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA.

