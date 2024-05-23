Nicholls impresses with 14-2 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Tournament opener

HAMMOND, La. — No. 2 Nicholls defeated No. 7 Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 14-2 in their Southland Tournament opener Wednesday night at Southeastern.

Starting pitcher, Jacob Mayers, was solid for the Colonels in his 17th appearance of the year with six strikeouts in six innings of work to extend his season total to 105.

The Southland Conference strikeout king surrendered just four hits and one earned run in the win and improved to 5-1 on the year.

Offensively, the Colonels plated 14 runs on 15 hits.

Edgar Alvarez, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, and teammate Garrett Felix led Nicholls with three RBIs in Wednesday’s opener.

Alvarez smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the second and a two-RBI double in the 6th. Felix belted a three-run home run to the right field parking lot in the bottom of the fourth to blow the game open and give Nicholls an 8-0 lead.

Nicholls now advances to the winner’s bracket where they will face the winner of tonight’s game between No. 3 UNO and No. 6 Southeastern.

The winner’s bracket bout will take place Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.