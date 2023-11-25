Nicholls football vs. Southern Illinois: Live scores, updates from FCS playoffs opener

Nicholls football is back in the FCS playoffs for the first time in four years. The Colonels (6-4) travel to Carbondale, Illinois to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Saturday. The playoffs kick off at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Nicholls enters the playoffs with three straight wins, but the Colonels are winless outside of the Southland Conference. They will get a few extra days of rest, though: their regular season finale against rival Southeastern Louisiana was on a Thursday.

Southern Illinois has not had a good close to the season, losing narrowly to South Dakota and then in a blowout to North Dakota State. The Salukis managed to salvage a playoff spot with a 29-point victory over one-win Indiana State last weekend.

Here's how to follow along:

Nicholls Football vs. Southern Illinois FCS Playoff Live Scores, Updates

