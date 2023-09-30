Nicholls football vs. McNeese: Live scores and updates from Southland Conference opener

After two consecutive games against FBS opponents, Nicholls football (0-3, 0-0 Southland) returns to FCS competition against McNeese State (0-4, 0-0) in the Southland Conference opener. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Someone has to get in the win column between the Colonels and the Cowboys. While Nicholls at least lost to two FBS opponents, TCU and Tulane, in three games, McNeese has lost to just one- a Week 2 loss to Florida in Gainesville. The Cowboys have been inconsistent even in defeat, following a near-shutout against Alcorn State with a heartbreaking, 31-28 loss to Eastern Illinois, a game in which McNeese led by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

There's still much of the season to go, but a win for either side would go a long way in keeping slim hopes for an FCS playoff berth alive.

Nicholls football vs. McNeese Live Score and Updates

