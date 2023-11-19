Who will Nicholls football play in FCS playoffs? Colonels' kickoff time, opponent revealed

After clinching a share of the Southland Conference championship against Lamar, Nicholls football is back in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2019. On Sunday morning, the Colonels' opponent, kickoff time, and location were revealed in the FCS selection show. Nicholls will travel to Southern Illinois on Saturday. The first-round game kicks off at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe and the Colonels take the field before a Football Championship Subdivision first round playoff game against North Dakota from John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux last year.

The Colonels will enter Saturday's game at 6-4, but despite a perfect record in conference play, they went winless out of the SLC. However, it has been a tough schedule: those non-conference games include losses to FBS teams in TCU and Tulane and a then-top 10 FCS opponent in Sacramento State.

More college football: Grading LSU's football's win over Georgia State in Tigers Stadium

Most recently, Nicholls defeated rival Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday to win the River Bell Classic.

Daniels for Heisman? No. 15 LSU football romps Georgia State as Jayden Daniels tallies 8 total TDs

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Who will Nicholls play in playoffs? Kickoff time, opponent revealed