Nicholls football 2024 recruiting class: Meet this year's new Colonels signees

Nicholls football is trying to build off its playoff appearance last season with a good recruiting class heading into 2024.

The Colonels may have lost to Southern Illinois last November, but boast a top-25 recruiting class in the FCS according to the 247Sports Composite. However, it is a small class - Nicholls only signed one player in December, and will have to build higher on Wednesday for National Signing Day in order to continue competing with the elite of the Southland Conference and all of the FCS.

Here's a look at the newest Nicholls Colonels:

Nicholls Football Class of 2024 Recruits

S Marcus Dawson Jr.

Signed in December

Hometown/School: Baton Rouge/University Lab

Vitals: 6-2, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite: Three stars; position ranking: 87th; state ranking: 33rd

Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe talks with a game official during a game against North Alabama on Sept. 25 in Thibodaux.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Nicholls football 2024 recruiting class: Meet this year's new signees