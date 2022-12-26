Nicholls extends record in King George with Bravemansgame win

Bravemansgame came out on top in a thrilling duel with favourite L'Homme Presse to supply trainer Paul Nicholls with a record-extending 13th King George VI Chase at Kempton on Monday.

Jockey Harry Cobden ranged Bravemansgame up on the outside of L'Homme Presse turning for home, surging up the short straight to cement Nicholls' association with the Boxing Day showpiece 25 years after his first winner in the Grade One three miler - See More Business.

L'Homme Presse (9-4), suited by the soft going, unseated his jockey Charlie Deutsch at the last, gifting second place to stablemate Royal Pagaille (12-1).

Frodon, the long-time leader under Bryony Frost putting in a brave performance in a bid ot repeat his 2020 heroics, took third.

Nicholls announced Bravemansgame would now go straight to the Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March.

"We had him right today. He's not been the easiest to train," he added.

Making his way back to the winner's enclosure Cobden told ITV: "He was all over the shop in the kindest possible way with his jumping."

Bravemansgame (11-4) was adding his name to the King George's illustrious roll of honour that includes Arkle, Desert Orchid, and five-time winner Kauto Star, also trained by Nicholls.

Bravemansgame shared the headlines from Kempton's Boxing Day card with Constitution Hill, who earlier had burnished his reputation as the emerging star of the National Hunt world with another wide margin success in the Christmas Hurdle.

"He's just so measured, he does everything so easily, what a horse" said jockey Nico de Boinville.

The 1-7 favourite barely broke sweat to trounce stablemate and former Champion Hurdler Epatante by 17 lengths -- it could have been double.

Trainer Nicky Henderson has won the hurdling crown at Cheltenham eight times. A ninth now looks his for the taking in March.

"It was everything you hoped for," said a happy Henderson.

"You just pray everything is alright, it's not that easy you know!" he said, adding ominously for those opposing Constitution Hill at the Festival that Epatante had run up to the same level as when she sauntered up in this race last year.

"It's frightening," added the trainer, who is contemplating sending out his box office act one more time before Cheltenham.

