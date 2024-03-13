Nicholls basketball survives Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime, will play McNeese

In the first half on Tuesday, it looked like Nicholls basketball was cruising to its first Southland Conference championship game under Tevon Saddler.

The Colonels held a 12-point lead over the two-time defending SLC tournament champs in the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders with less three minutes to play, and for every response Corpus Christi had, Nicholls made one in return.

But late in the first half, something changed. The Islanders cut the deficit from 12 to five by halftime, and took the lead back early in the second half.

Again, though, this woke the offense up. The Colonels went on a tear, battling back and forth with the Islanders throughout the final 15 minutes. The two were tied with under two minutes to go, but it was Nicholls (20-13) surviving and advancing with a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-11) in overtime, 81-73.

Cold from deep

Despite being one of the best shooting teams in the Southland this season, Nicholls struggled to find its stroke on Tuesday night. It took nearly 10 minutes for the Colonels to make their first three-pointer, missing their first four attempts. Once they finally sunk one, that didn't seem to wake the offense up. Nicholls finished by shooting 28% from beyond the arc.

Nicholls forward Ryan Maxwell (10) prepares to shoot a free throw. Nicholls men's basketball team defeated UNO 92-85 on March 5, 2022, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Massive first-half run

What did wake up the offense was a moment in the first half when the Colonels found themselves down six. Over the next three minutes, they responded with a 14-0 run to take a lead they held for the rest of the half. Even when A&M-Corpus Christi scored to end the run, that didn't slow the offense down as Nicholls took the only double-digit lead for either side shortly after.

Nicholls Women's Hoops: Nicholls women's hoops falls to Southeastern Louisiana, season ends in SLC quarterfinal

Techs fly in second

As the Islanders were making their comeback, they were helped by two Colonels technical fouls within a few seconds of play. First, with just under 18 minutes remaining, Jamal West Jr. and Islanders forward Garry Clark were each assessed a Class A technical, but as they were offsetting, there were no free throws awarded. However, 30 seconds later, Rob Brown III was whistled for another Class A Technical.

More Basketball: HLB's Coleman, EDW's Adams voted Houma-, Thibodaux-area basketball players of the year

A few minutes later, West was called for a second technical alongside the Islanders' Dayne Prim, disqualifying him from the game.

What's next

Nicholls will play McNeese for the SLC championship and a berth in March Madness on Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Nicholls hoops survives A&M-Corpus Christi in OT, will play for SLC title