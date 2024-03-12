Nicholls basketball dominates Texas A&M-Commerce to open Southland Conference Tournament

Nicholls basketball won't be going home just yet.

The Colonels opened the Southland tournament against Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night, cruising to a 72-51 win in the quarterfinals in Lake Charles.

Nicholls led from out the gates and never relinquished the advantage, taking a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes and never looked back. The lead stretched to 13 points by halftime and ballooned to as much as 24 in the second half.

The Colonels still allowed some runs — including an 8-0 run after the 24-point lead — but most of the game was still uncompetitive.

Defense keeps up

Nicholls had a below-average defense for most of the season, ranking 238th in college basketball in defensive rating. However, the last few games have shown real improvement. After allowing 54 points, and 35.3% shooting against Southeastern Louisiana to close the regular season, the Colonels continued their defensive performance on Monday, allowing 51 points and 31.6% shooting to Commerce.

Brown continues shooting hot streak

Junior guard Rob Brown III has blossomed into a true three-point threat in his first season in Thibodaux, making more than 40% of his attempts entering Monday night. This is largely due to his last six games of the regular season, in which he made nearly 60% of his three-point attempts, including making at least three shots from deep in five of those games. He kept up that stretch to open the postseason, making five more threes against the Lions.

Strander sparks offense

With the Lions on a 6-0 run late in the first half, senior guard Quinn Strander — a former walk-on and E.D. White Cardinal — took the offense into his own hands. Strander sunk a layup, drew a foul, and converted the and-one. Then, he drove in the paint and kicked it out to Diante Smith for three. After he made another basket and got the rebound on the defensive end, Strander got the ball to Michael Gray Jr., who missed his shot but drew the foul and made both free throws.

In the midst of the 10-0 run, Strander scored or assisted on eight of those points, and the two he didn't, he still set up. He finished with a career-high 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

What's next

Nicholls will take on No. 2 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.

