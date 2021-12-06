Can Nicholas Singleton be the next elite running back in Happy Valley?

Name: Nicholas Singleton

Position: Running Back

Height: 6′-5″

Weight: 210 Ib

Hometown: Reading, PA

High School: Governor Mifflin High School

Twitter: @nichola14110718

Committed: July 6, 2021

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overview

Penn State now has two five-star recruits coming in, and running back Nicholas Singleton is one of them. Singleton recently got upgraded to a five-star recruit after his spectacular senior season.

Penn State has struggled immensely all season to find an identity in their running back room. Singleton has all the tangibles to come in and start right away for the Nittany Lions.

The Penn State coaching staff also spent some time this past week visiting some of their future players, and Singleton was welcomed by three member of the Nittany Lions staff.

Penn State has had a history of developing running backs well for the next level. The most recent one was Miles Sanders. Go back a year and you’ve got Saquon Barkley, both of whom are current starters on NFL teams.

Singleton has the chance to be something special at Penn State. He brings several skills to the running back room that the team currently lacks, such as agility and elusiveness.

Story continues

List

Big Ten football recruiting rankings as of December 1

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.